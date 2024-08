The Animal Kingdom Foundation offered several rescued dogs from slaughterhouses in Luzon's northern provinces for adoption during the National Aspin Day event at Eastwood City Mall in Quezon City on Saturday, 17 August 2024.

One of the rescued dogs, eagerly awaiting adoption, finds a moment of calm at the National Aspin Day event held at Eastwood City Mall, Quezon City, on Saturday, 17 August 2024. ANALY LABOR