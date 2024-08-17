Maximize Taiwan’s visa-free offer to Filipinos

Tick an item off your bucket list

First up on this list is the globally recognized architectural icon, the Taipei 101. This building stands 400 meters above sea level, and was formerly known as the world’s tallest architecture. Upon booking this, you’ll get to ride one of the world’s fastest elevators up to the 89th floor to visit the building’s Sky Lounge Area where you get to marvel at the most awe-inspiring views of Taipei.

Take the family on unforgettable experiences

Shifting gears into something more action-packed, the Leofoo Village Theme Park in Hsinchu is Taiwan’s largest open-range safari park and thrilling amusement park all in one! This houses over 30 exhilarating rides and an up close and personal experience in its wild animal zoo! A destination fit for every member of the family, this theme park also offers scheduled musical water shows, large parades, and dancing shows that are bound to keep everyone excited.

For the family traveling across the country, the Taiwan Railway Formosa Express Disney Themed Train Ticket was perfectly crafted to keep adults and children alike well-entertained while in transit. Stocked with food, drinks, karaoke, and playful on-board activities, the cabin is decked with 360-degree spacious rotating seats to provide families with the most exciting yet relaxing transit yet.