Marcos appoints new NYC commissioner-at-large

Malacañang announced the appointment of Michelle Mae Baluyut Gonzales as the new commissioner-at-large of the National Youth Commission.

In a document dated 12 August and released by the Presidential Communications Office over the weekend, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved the appointment of Gonzales, succeeding Laurence Anthony Diestro, whose three-year term has ended.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin administered the oath of office to Gonzales at Malacañang on Friday.

“My sincerest thanks to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for this opportunity to serve our country,” Gonzales said in her Facebook post.