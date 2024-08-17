Magalang, Pampanga hosts agri conference

Magalang, Pampanga – The local government of Magalang hosted the first Camaru Festival Agricultural Conference on Thursday, 15 August, held at the Rafael Lazatin Audio Visual Center of the Pampanga State Agricultural University (PSAU).

With the theme "Wangis ning Camaru, Magalang Luksu king Progress," the conference featured discussions on the current state of the agricultural sector in the Philippines. Dr. Eduardo L. Lapuz, Jr., DA Central Luzon Regional Executive Director, and Dr. Larry Lacson, National Food Authority (NFA) Administrator, served as key speakers.

The Camaru Festival is an annual event in Magalang, celebrating the contributions of farmers and fisherfolk to the local economy. This year’s conference aimed to recognize their efforts and discuss strategies for sector development.

Participants included farmers, fisherfolk, and PSAU students. The forum highlighted various programs by the Department of Agriculture (DA) and related agencies aimed at enhancing agricultural development and supporting farmer livelihoods.

In his address, Director Lapuz emphasized the importance of unity and support for the initiative, noting its role in advancing the agricultural sector.

Also in attendance were Regional Technical Director for Operations and Extension Dr. Arthur Dayrit, Magalang Municipal Mayor Hon. Maria Lourdes Lacson, PSAU President Dr. Anita David, and Municipal Agriculturist Royce Lising.

The plenary session showcased government programs related to rice, corn, high-value crops, carabao livestock, fish farming, irrigation, and farm mechanization.

At the end of the conference, local farmers were recognized with awards, including Most Outstanding Male Farmer, Female Farmer, Youth Farmer, Most Outstanding Fisherfolk, Most Productive Carabao, and Model Farmers’ Association.