Lee Dong-wook gets frank about his dating life: ‘I’m too lazy’

He’s just like us, for real!

South Korean actor Lee Dong-wook, who is known for his charismatic role in Goblin as the grim reaper, has opened up about the status of his love life, describing it as “exhausting.”

In an episode of the talk show Pinggyego that was uploaded last Tuesday, 13 August, Dong-wook expressed that dating someone takes a long process.

“I don’t think I can date anymore. I’m so lazy. To date, you have to become friends with someone. I don’t remember how to do that anymore, it’s been so long,” Lee said, in a translated statement by the entertainment website Koreaboo.

The 42-year-old actor added that at his current age, where he is currently busy with back-to-back projects, during his day off, he prefers to be alone at home.

Lee shared that his daily routine is taking a toll on his dating life, making it hard for the actor to meet someone naturally.

Aside from Goblin, Dong-wook also stars in other series such as Tale of the Nine-Tailed and Touch Your Heart.

Filipinos share the same struggles

In a survey conducted by the Social Weather Station last December 2023, the data showed that at least 19 percent of Filipinos are single, or don’t have any love life.

Bumble, a women-first dating app, showed that at least 76 percent of Filipino women are looking for long-term relationships, with only 31 percent of the population seeking marriage.

Aside from the daily work struggle that can lead to burnout, and the grueling 9-5 routine, the dating app also added that most of its Filipino users noted the importance of emotional intimacy, political stance, and knowledge of current issues are huge factors in selecting a partner.