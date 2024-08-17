Jaja now known as Sachi Minowa

Philippine sports lost another gem after volleyball star Jaja Santiago-Minowa officially obtained her Japanese citizenship.

The volleybelle, who adopted the Japanese name Sachi Minowa, announced her nationality switch in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“Changing one’s nationality is not an easy decision. It requires many sacrifices to achieve your dream. There are people who will support you, but there are also those who may not understand your decision,” she captioned in a series of photos she posted.

The development brought Minowa closer to fulfilling her dream of playing for the Japan national squad, which will give her a chance to compete in major international tournaments including the Olympics.

Minowa, who plays the wing and middle positions, could cross paths with Alas Pilipinas if ever she gets the national team callup when Japan hosts the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

“However, this is for my dream, because we are not getting any younger, and we don’t know how long we’ll be in this field. The only thing I know is that I will do everything for my family, my dream, and for the people who support me and believe in the talent that God has given me,” she said.

The 28-year-old Minowa has been playing in the Japan V.League since 2018 and currently plays for JT Marvelous.

She married Japanese coach Taka Minowa, who handles Akari in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), in August 2022.

Minowa began processing her application for Japanese nationality in 2023.

“The entire process has not been easy. But first and foremost, I am grateful to God for giving me the sign, the blessing, and the opportunity to be in the situation in my life that I am in now,” the 6-foot-5 player said.

“Secondly, to my husband and our entire family, who have not failed to support me, even though it has been difficult and there have been many jobs. They have sacrificed a lot just for me to achieve this dream of mine,” added Minowa, who starred in Chery Tiggo’s PVL Open Conference conquest back in 2021.

Minowa last played for the Philippine national team in the 2022 in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games.

While playing in Japan, Minowa was called up by the Japan Volleyball Association to join the Japanese national team’s training pool in its buildup for the Paris Olympics.

Despite her switch, Minowa claimed she would remain a Filipino by heart.

“Now that I have already obtained my Japanese citizenship, in my heart, blood, mind, and soul, I am always a Filipina who was born in the Philippines. And I will not forget that,” she said.