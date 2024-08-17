Go delivers aid to 1,500 Estancia, Iloilo residents

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go continued his efforts to support marginalized Filipinos by providing aid to 1,500 residents of Estancia, Iloilo, on 15 August. The beneficiaries included tricycle drivers, persons with disabilities, solo parents, farmers, senior citizens, and those needing medical support.

In partnership with Estancia Mayor Chic Mosqueda, Go offered financial assistance from the local government, along with grocery packs, meals, vitamins, masks, shirts, and additional items such as sports equipment, bicycles and mobile phones.

As vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go also backed local projects like the municipal hall rehabilitation and public market completion. He highlighted his legislative work, including support for solo parents through Republic Act 11861 and agricultural initiatives like the Agriculture, Fisheries, and Rural Development Financing Enhancement Act of 2022.

Go, a strong advocate for senior citizens and health care, encouraged residents to use the Malasakit Centers for health-related assistance. He also inspected the town’s Super Health Center and provided additional support to displaced workers.

His visit underscores his commitment to serving vulnerable populations and ensuring no Filipino is left behind.