Gloc-9 sings ‘Ala’

The ever-prolific songwriter Gloc-9 has a new song out and it’s called “Ala.” The fresh single is something deeply emotional and it masterfully weaves together themes of love, family, and the fragility of memory.

The title “Ala” is a playful yet effective wordplay of the Filipino word “alaala,” meaning memories, which serves as the heart of this storytelling narrative.

In “Ala,” Gloc-9 takes listeners on a journey through the life of a man who reflects on the cherished memories of his love story, from meeting his partner, building a family, to growing old together. The song begins with a celebration of life’s milestones, capturing the joy of marriage and the blessing of children. As the years pass, the couple’s bond remains strong, even as their children move away, leaving them with only each other.

The narrative takes a heart-wrenching turn as the man begins to experience symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, a condition that slowly erodes his memories. Gloc-9’s lyrics vividly depict the fear and confusion that come with the diagnosis, as well as the heartbreak of forgetting the very people and moments that once defined his life. The verses are filled with raw emotion, portraying the man’s struggle to hold onto the memories that are slipping away, and the pain of his family as they watch him fade.

The rap song effectively depicts the inevitability of time and the importance of treasuring every moment with loved ones. The track serves as a reminder of the beauty and sorrow that memories hold, making “Ala” a standout piece in Gloc-9’s growing discography.

The song is part of the latest New Music Friday Philippines and Bago sa Kalye playlists on Spotify.