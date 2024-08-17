Four arrested in Laoag City buy bust

Four individuals were arrested during a buy-bust operation on 17 August 2024, along Bypass Road, Barangay 55-C Vira, Laoag City. The operation, carried out at around 7:24 PM, led to the confiscation of approximately 5 grams of suspected shabu and other items.
The suspects were identified as Noriebeth Acacio y Bitanga, 37, a caregiver from Barangay Parut, Vintar, Ilocos Norte; Abraham Pascua y Veracruz, also known as "Macoy," 46, a freelance musician from Barangay 23, Laoag City, currently residing in Barangay Camindoroan, San Juan, Ilocos Sur; Sheryl Agudon y Dumrique, 41, a freelance musician from Barangay 23 San Matias, Laoag City, also residing in Barangay Camindoroan, San Juan, Ilocos Sur; and Fred Acoba y Amistosa, also known as "Alice," 37, a beautician from Barangay 55-C Vira, Laoag City.
The buy-bust, conducted between 7:15 PM and 7:45 PM, involved the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (INPPDEU) and the Ilocos Norte Provincial Intelligence Unit (INPIU), with assistance from the Laoag City Police Station, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Ilocos Norte Provincial Office, and the Regional Intelligence Division.
The suspects were apprehended after allegedly conspiring to sell a sachet containing a white crystalline substance to a police poseur-buyer. Authorities recovered 5 grams of suspected shabu, valued at approximately PhP 34,000, along with various non-drug items, including fake currency, a velvet box, cigarette lighters, mobile phones, and a van.