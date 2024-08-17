Four arrested in Laoag City buy bust

Four individuals were arrested during a buy-bust operation on 17 August 2024, along Bypass Road, Barangay 55-C Vira, Laoag City. The operation, carried out at around 7:24 PM, led to the confiscation of approximately 5 grams of suspected shabu and other items.

The suspects were identified as Noriebeth Acacio y Bitanga, 37, a caregiver from Barangay Parut, Vintar, Ilocos Norte; Abraham Pascua y Veracruz, also known as "Macoy," 46, a freelance musician from Barangay 23, Laoag City, currently residing in Barangay Camindoroan, San Juan, Ilocos Sur; Sheryl Agudon y Dumrique, 41, a freelance musician from Barangay 23 San Matias, Laoag City, also residing in Barangay Camindoroan, San Juan, Ilocos Sur; and Fred Acoba y Amistosa, also known as "Alice," 37, a beautician from Barangay 55-C Vira, Laoag City.