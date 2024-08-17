Drug money recycled via land acquisitions

Huge funds generated from the nefarious drug trade are being laundered through the purchase of properties, including thousands of hectares of land in Pampanga.

In his remarks at the start of the first hearing of the House of Representatives quad committee, Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, chairperson of the committee on dangerous drugs and lead presiding officer of the joint panel, said the syndicate is composed of “several Chinese nationals masquerading as Filipinos.”

Barbers said part of the syndicate’s drug haul was the P3.6-billion worth of shabu seized by the authorities in Mexico, Pampanga in September 2023.

The findings on the interlocking relations between online gaming or Philippine Online Gaming Operators (POGO) and the illegal drug trade came out during the House quad committee investigation.

The quad committee is comprised of the committees on dangerous drugs, public order and safety, human rights, and public accounts.

The inquiry found that Chinese nationals who were incorporators of several companies owned the warehouse where the shabu shipment that entered the country through the Subic Freeport was confiscated.

Barbers pointed out that the same Chinese nationals were linked to several scandals, including the Pharmally medical supplies procurement case.

“Land acquisition is one of the ways they launder their drug funds. They already bought several thousands of hectares of land in Pampanga and across the country,” Barbers said.

The quad committee probe seeks to expose the syndicate’s land purchases.

Man-made disaster

The panel’s first joint hearing was held at the mini-convention center in Bacolor town, Pampanga, which is in the province’s third congressional district represented by Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr.

Gonzales said the progressive town of Bacolor that people see today is the product of the “blood, sweat, tears, and dreams” of every son and daughter of the town that was devastated when it was buried under lahar following the eruption of Mt. Pinatubo in 1991.

“We will not let this redemption story go in vain. We have sacrificed too much for our municipality to be buried yet again — this time through the entry of foreign entities with malignant intentions,” he said.

“This is a warning to all who threaten the safety and security of our people: You will never succeed. We will pursue this joint investigation and demonstrate our commitment to justice, the rule of law, and the protection of human rights,” he added.

Echoing Barbers, Laguna Rep. Dan Fernandez, who chairs the committee on public order and safety, said the Chinese drug syndicates also use their illegal drug proceeds to bribe government officials and personnel to obtain Filipino identity documents like passports and birth certificates.

“They bribe government functionaries, from the barangay level up to national agencies,” Fernandez said.

“It is now the monumental task of this committee to build on the progress made by the individual committees, uniting our efforts to develop legislative solutions and support the prosecution of those involved in this criminal network,” Barbers said in his opening statement.

“We are determined to leave no stone unturned in our quest to unmask these syndicates, expose their activities, and ensure that they are brought to justice. Together we will continue this fight until we have fully uncovered the truth and can finally put an end to this menace,” he added.

A total of 58 lawmakers attended the hearing, including Deputy Speaker David “Jayjay” Suarez and Deputy Speaker Tonypet Albano.

One of the subjects of the probe was the seizure of P3.6 billion worth of shabu in Mexico, Pampanga, where many POGOs operate.