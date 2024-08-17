Designing a multifunctional home

In the era of rapid urbanization, multifunctional and creative solutions define what it means to live in a good home.

There is a growing need for practical living spaces that simplify everyday routines — sofa turning to beds, storage boxes that can be chairs, or stairs with pullout drawers.

Brands are genuinely driven by a desire to create solutions to positively impact people’s lives. Designing furniture is all about relevance; hence, it can be used as a driving force for meaningful and purposeful innovation. As we are living in a time of exponential change, more are leveraging their pieces to address the needs of target audiences.