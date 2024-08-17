Designing a multifunctional home

In the era of rapid urbanization, multifunctional and creative solutions define what it means to live in a good home.
There is a growing need for practical living spaces that simplify everyday routines — sofa turning to beds, storage boxes that can be chairs, or stairs with pullout drawers.
Brands are genuinely driven by a desire to create solutions to positively impact people’s lives. Designing furniture is all about relevance; hence, it can be used as a driving force for meaningful and purposeful innovation. As we are living in a time of exponential change, more are leveraging their pieces to address the needs of target audiences.
At SM Home, for example, is the Delta Sectional Sofa Set. It has a top lift mechanism ottoman that provides additional storage space. The five-seater Hosh Connect Modular Sofa, meanwhile, is compact to fit any living room layout.
The Accord Center Table can accentuate any room with its storage and top life mechanism. As opposed to fixed, built-in pieces, the Ascend Natural 2PCs Round Nesting Table is worth investing on since one can use it individually or together.
Organizing home stuff doesn’t have to be unsightly. Coordinate your storage with different sizes of Kea Tasha Black Storage Basket. If you opt for storage boxes with lids, the Home Gallery Ultra Clear Basket with Cover is the perfect option. It’s made of clear material so the stored items are seen easily.
Every space counts. The Ottoman 2-seater in fabric and foldable velvet consists of storage boxes that turn into comfy seats and can accommodate two.
If you live in a compact home, or simply like to save space where you can, multipurpose and multifunctional pieces definitely is what you should seek. With today’s abodes becoming more cloistered, it seems only fitting to use furniture that serves not only one purpose, but also provides numerous benefits and functions.