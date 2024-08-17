Dengue deaths still piling up

PALO, Leyte — The Department of Health (DoH) in Eastern Visayas reiterated its call to all hospitals and health facilities in the region to set up a fast lane for dengue patients that will provide them with immediate diagnosis and treatment as the number of cases and deaths continue to increase.

The latest report of the DoH-8’s Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit released on Friday shows 1,087 new cases and three deaths due to infection were recorded in the past week increasing the count of patients to 7,145 from January to 10 August.

The figures are higher compared to 2,487 cases with eight deaths recorded over the same period in 2023.

The DoH-8 said of the 7,145 reported cases, 6,079 were admitted to different hospitals with 4,037 of them classified as confirmed cases based on laboratory test results, 960 were considered probable dengue cases and 2,151 were classified as suspected dengue cases.

Leyte and Samar provinces recorded the most number of cases with 2,315 including three deaths in Leyte followed closely by Samar with 2,012 including nine deaths.

In a statement on Friday, DoH-8 reiterated its appeal to all hospitals and health facilities to have a fast lane for dengue and ensure the provision of essential supplies such as intravenous fluids, diagnostic tools such as Dengue Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs), and essential medications for patient care.

The health department also urged the local government units to support anti-dengue programs and initiatives being implemented in their locality.

Hot spot areas

Meanwhile, at least 24 deaths have been recorded by the Tropical Diseases Unit of the City Health Office in Davao City after it had identified 10 barangays as hot spot areas.

In a media interview, Melodina Babante, chief of the Tropical Diseases Unit disclosed that since January 2024 this year their office has already identified a rise of dengue cases in the 10 barangays of the city.

Babante identified the barangays of Buhangin which registered 141 cases, Talomo Proper, 131, Bucana 76-A 127, Catalunan Grande, 96. Tibungco 95,, Barangay Bunawan Proper, 95, Barangay Maa with 89, Matina Crossing, 77 and Toril 68.

The TDO chief also disclosed that from January until Week 31 this year, 24 deaths were recorded within the identified hotspot barangays for dengue. The said official shared that the usual victims who succumbed to the deadly disease are aged between 5 to 9 years old.

Data from the Department of Health showed that there were 59,267 cases reported since January this year, higher than the 45, 722 cases during the same period last year. The DoH has expected the looming rise of dengue due to the onset of the rainy season.