Davao records 24 dengue deaths in 2024

Davao City—At least 24 dengue-related deaths have been recorded by the City Health Office's Tropical Diseases Unit after identifying ten barangays as hotspot areas.

In a media interview, Melodina Babante, Chief of the Tropical Diseases Unit, disclosed that since January 2024, there has been a notable rise in dengue cases across these barangays.

Babante identified the barangays with the highest number of cases as Buhangin with 141 cases, Talomo Proper with 131 cases, Bucana 76-A with 127 cases, Catalunan Grande with 96 cases, Tibungco with 95 cases, Bunawan Proper with 95 cases, Maa with 89 cases, Matina Crossing with 77 cases, and Toril with 68 cases.

She also disclosed that the 24 deaths recorded since January occurred within these identified hotspot areas. The majority of victims who succumbed to the disease were aged between 5 and 9 years old.

Data from the Department of Health showed 59,267 dengue cases reported nationally since January, surpassing the 45,722 cases reported during the same period last year. The DOH has anticipated this rise due to the onset of the rainy season.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease caused by the dengue virus, common in tropical and subtropical regions. Often asymptomatic, it can present symptoms such as high fever, headache, and joint pains, with a characteristic skin rash. While most recover within a week, some cases progress to severe dengue, leading to dangerous complications like bleeding and low blood pressure. The disease is spread primarily by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.