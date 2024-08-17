Davao City celebrates Kadayawan with a bang

Davao City is in full swing as it celebrates its annual Kadayawan Festival, a vibrant tribute to nature’s bounty and the city’s rich cultural heritage. From pulsating performances to mouthwatering culinary delights, the city is alive with festive spirit.
This year, the city is pulling out all the stops starting last 8 August. Cultural performances, including traditional dances and music, are captivating audiences, while art exhibits and craft markets offer a glimpse into the region’s creativity.
Food lovers are in for a treat with a variety of local dishes and, of course, the king of fruits taking center stage.
SM City Davao and SM Lanang are at the heart of the festivities. The malls have transformed into vibrant hubs of Kadayawan celebrations, offering everything from shopping deals to world-class entertainment.
From giant artscapes and colorful inflatables to a mall-wide Kadayawan sale, shoppers can immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere while enjoying great finds.
Foodies can indulge in a culinary adventure with the Durian Festival at SM Lanang, featuring a wide array of the king of fruits, or savor the delectable grilled meats and local dishes at Kadayawan Street Eats in SM City Davao.
For those seeking a dose of star power, the malls are hosting concerts and meet-and-greets with popular artists and celebrities.
With its diverse offerings and commitment to showcasing Davao’s best, SM is undoubtedly the go-to destination for experiencing the Kadayawan Festival to the fullest.