Davao City celebrates Kadayawan with a bang

Davao City is in full swing as it celebrates its annual Kadayawan Festival, a vibrant tribute to nature’s bounty and the city’s rich cultural heritage. From pulsating performances to mouthwatering culinary delights, the city is alive with festive spirit.

This year, the city is pulling out all the stops starting last 8 August. Cultural performances, including traditional dances and music, are captivating audiences, while art exhibits and craft markets offer a glimpse into the region’s creativity.