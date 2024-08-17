Davao and Lanang SM Malls announce Kadayawan activity slate

SM City Davao and SM Lanang have unveiled a lineup of activities to commemorate the Kadayawan Festival, An annual festival in Davao City that celebrates nature's blessings, cultural wealth, abundant harvests, and peace.

The 39th Kadayawan Festival officially kicked off with the Pag-Abli sa Kadayawan at Magsaysay Park on 8 August, 2024, and the festivities will continue throughout the month, featuring a variety of cultural, culinary, and entertainment events.

Colors and Culture at the Kadayawan Sale

Shoppers and visitors can immerse themselves in the lively atmosphere through giant artscapes, colorful inflatables, and a mall-wide Kadayawan Sale, running until 18 August. The Crafts Market will showcase the artistic talents of micro, small, and medium enterprises, offering intricate designs and colorful products that reflect the rich cultural heritage of Davao.

Cultural Acitivities

Experience Davao’s vibrant cultural heritage through dance and music. Join the rhythm of Indak-Indak at SM Lanang’s North Wing Grounds on 18 August, or enjoy local musical talent at MinPop 2024 from 15-18 August.

Food Events

Food enthusiasts can enjoy the Durian Festival at SM Lanang's North Wing Grounds until 15 September, while SM City Davao's Kadayawan Street Eats offers a selection of grilled meats and local dishes. The celebration also includes unique offerings like Durian-infused dishes at Selera Sets and seafood options at Blue Post Boiling Crabs and Shrimps.