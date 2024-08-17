Dangal Ng Bulacan holds Malolos WPS forum

Malolos City, Bulacan – The Dangal Ng Bulacan Foundation, an organization dedicated to preserving the province's rich heritage, hosted a forum on the West Philippine Sea at the Hiyas Ng Bulacan Convention Center on Saturday, 17 August.

Undersecretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) led the discussion on the implications of the West Philippine Sea dispute. This forum was part of the Dangal Ng Bulacan's 2nd General Membership Meeting.

Lazaro highlighted the impact of the dispute on the country’s access to natural resources, including significant gas and oil reserves in Recto Bank. She also noted that the contested area contains materials valuable for pharmaceutical uses. Additionally, she warned that insufficient protection of reefs and shoals could lead to severe environmental damage.

Lazaro mentioned that the BRP Sierra Madre, currently grounded on the Ayungin Shoal, remains an active naval vessel of the Philippines. She emphasized that any attempt to remove the BRP Sierra Madre would trigger the mutual defense treaty with the Philippines' allied countries.

"This is a geopolitical situation. This is national interest," she said.

De La Salle University-Manila Professor of Law Atty. Antonio A. Ligon provided context on the West Philippine Sea. He explained that the Philippines' claim is based on Article 1 of the 1987 Constitution, which defines the National Territory as encompassing the Philippine archipelago. He stressed the significance of the term "archipelago" due to the archipelagic doctrine.

"Section 2, Article XII of the 1987 Constitution categorically ordains that all lands of the public domain, waters, minerals, coal, petroleum, and other mineral oils, all forces of potential energy, fisheries, forests or timber, wildlife, flora and fauna, and other natural resources are owned by the State," he said.

The Dangal ng Bulacan Foundation, Inc. is a non-stock, non-profit organization founded in January 2003 by recipients of the Dangal ng Lipi Award, an honor from the Provincial Government of Bulacan.