Creamline shows mental toughness, downs Choco Mucho

Creamline’s composure is on a whole new level.

Pangs Panaga was a picture of calm at the service line anchoring the Cool Smashers’ comeback from nine points down in the third set to complete a sweep of Choco Mucho, 25-16, 25-19, 31-29, in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Creamline improved to a 5-2 win-loss record tied with Chery Tiggo and PLDT in Pool D of the round-robin second round.

“Of course, happy because we’re able to recover in the third set. I guess this will boost our morale. The third set was a big challenge for the team. It was quite a deep hole to get ourselves out of,” Cool Smashers coach Sherwin Meneses said.

American Erica Staunton scored 19 points with 17 coming from attacks including the game-winning kill to punctuate the thrilling victory.

Michele Gumabao had 11 markers while Bernadeth Pons and Bea De Leon finished with 12 and 10 points, respectively, in the Cool Smashers’ rebound win following a five-set loss to Petro Gazz last Tuesday.

Creamline used a stirring 10-1 run to recover from a 14-23 hole in the third frame to force a deuce to the delight of the crowd.

The two squads exchanged advantages before Flying Titans setter Mars Alba scored a kill for a 29-29 tie.

Panaga blocked Royse Tubino to give Creamline the match point advantage before Staunton’s kill.

Creamline's victory also officially handed Petro Gazz (4-3) and Capital1 (4-3) tickets to the next round leaving only the no. 8 spot up for grabs.

Dindin Santiago-Manabat was the lone Flying Titan in double figures with 10 points.

Choco Mucho slid to a 2-5 card.