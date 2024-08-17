Comelec highlights benefits of mall voting

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) highlighted the benefits of mall voting on Saturday as it plans to implement this system for vulnerable sectors in the upcoming 2025 midterm elections.

“No special registration is required. During the pilot test for mall voting in the Sangguniang Kabataan elections, we conducted consultations with the barangays surrounding the malls to determine if they were agreeable to transferring their voting records from the schools to the malls,” explained Comelec chairperson George Garcia.

“If they choose not to transfer their records, we cannot force them. It would be unfortunate, though. Malls provide a cooler environment for voting, and voters can enjoy shopping after they vote or browse around the mall before voting,” Garcia added.

The decision to adopt mall voting will be determined by the majority of voters in the affected barangays.

“Local Comelec offices and teachers will inform voters about the option to vote in malls,” Garcia noted.

The Comelec has already discussed the initiative with officials from SM Supermalls, Robinsons and Megaworld.

“We are pleased that these malls are generously offering their spaces for free,” Garcia said.

Meanwhile, the Comelec said that it is intesifying its preparation for internet voting during next year’s midterm elections.

Online voting will be the primary mode of casting ballots for overseas Filipinos in the 2025 polls.