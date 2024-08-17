CHR to solons: consider BJMP funding appeal

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has called on Congress to review the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology's (BJMP) request for increased budget allocations for food and medical allowances for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

Currently, the budget allocates only P70 per day for each PDL's food and caps medical allowances at P15. CHR has highlighted that these amounts have not been adjusted since 2022, despite ongoing economic difficulties.

The BJMP's annual budget proposal seeks to raise these amounts to P100 for meals and P30 for medical needs per PDL.

“The CHR respectfully urges our legislators to consider BJMP's appeal. After all, the Commission believes we share the same goal: to ensure humane conditions and adequate resources for the reformation of our PDLs, as well as to treat them with dignity and respect,” CHR said.

The CHR referenced Articles 7 and 10 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which emphasize that persons deprived of liberty should be treated with humanity and dignity. Article 10 specifically requires that correctional systems be designed to rehabilitate and assist with the social reintegration of inmates.

“As a State Party to the ICCPR, the Commission emphasizes that the State has an obligation to adhere to these international standards and fully respect the rights of all individuals, including PDLs,” the CHR further stressed.

The Commission emphasized that meeting this obligation involves providing sufficient funding for PDLs' basic food and medical needs. CHR remains dedicated to advocating for the rights and welfare of PDLs, asserting that a humane approach to incarceration is vital for effective rehabilitation and social reintegration.

The CHR also calls on the government and all relevant stakeholders to support this request to ensure that PDLs are treated with the dignity they deserve.