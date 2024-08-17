CEB relaunches direct flights to Kaohsiung, Taiwan

With a celebratory event and giveaways for travelers, Cebu Pacific (CEB) formally relaunched its Manila-Kaohsiung flights at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, Civil Aeronautics Board Executive Director Atty. Carmelo Arcilla, and representatives from the Manila International Airport Authority and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) attended the event, which took place prior to the flight's departure on Friday, 16 August 2024.

CEB’s Manila-Kaohsiung flights will now operate three times a week: every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

As the airline works to grow its network and improve connections throughout Asia, Michael Ivan Shau, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of CEB, noted in his statement during the ceremony that the Manila-Kaohsiung route represents an exciting new chapter in the company's history.

"The relaunch of this route is more than just the restoration of a connection between two vibrant cities. It is a reaffirmation of our commitment to bringing people together, fostering closer ties, and promoting mutual growth and development," Shau added.

Sec. Bautista also lauded CEB for its ongoing initiatives catering to travelers from the Philippines.

"I am very happy that Cebu Pacific is expanding its operations. We have the same objective of providing a comfortable, accessible, safe, sustainable, and affordable travel experience to the riding public," Bautista stated.

An extra treat: flights from Manila to Kaohsiung may be reserved for as low as PHP 1,288 one-way base fare, including taxes and fees, from 16-25 August. Travelers can take advantage of CEB's special seat sale and visit Kaohsiung immediately during the 16 August 2024 to 31 January 2025 trip window.

Passengers on the Friday flight were given a taste of Taiwanese cuisine by CEB and received souvenirs from both Taiwan Tourism and TECO before their departure.