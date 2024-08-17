‘Carless Sundays’ at T. Morato proposed

A Quezon City councilor has proposed implementing “Carless Sundays” on Tomas Morato Avenue, a popular thoroughfare in the city.

Unlike in Manila, where both lanes of Roxas Boulevard are closed to traffic every Sunday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. to promote physical activities and a healthy lifestyle, the initiative in Quezon City is intended for a “Market Day.”

The “Carless Sundays” proposal was introduced by Fourth District Councilor Irene Belmonte through an ordinance that would regulate the use of the entire stretch of Tomas Morato, from E. Rodriguez Avenue to Scout Albano Street, by closing it to vehicular traffic every Sunday from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

The ordinance also includes provisions for penalties. The local government has issued a public advisory announcing that it will conduct consultations regarding the proposal.

The consultations are open to all residents in the area and will take place on the following dates: 21 August (Wednesday) at 4 p.m. at the South Triangle Covered Court and 24 August 2024 (Sunday) at 4 p.m. at the Barangay Obrero Old Barangay Hall.

The local government has stated that it welcomes all comments and recommendations regarding the proposal.