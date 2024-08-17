Cabang, Hoffman seek fast recovery

After a forgettable performance in the Paris Olympics, hurdlers John Cabang and Lauren Hoffman aim to stay healthy in time for the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Thailand from 21 to 30 November.

Cabang said he is looking to recover after sustaining an injury that barred him from seeing action in the men’s 110-meter hurdles repechage of the Summer Games.

He clocked 13.66 seconds in the preliminary heats but couldn’t get the job done after suffering a hip injury that sent him out an hour before his event.

“I’m not trying to rush because right now, I’m injured and I want to get healthy as soon as possible,” said Tolentino, hoping to be 100 percent healthy for the AIMAG and other international events ahead.

On the same note, Hoffman is also looking to heal her Achilles tendinitis just in time for the AIMAG — the biggest indoor meet in Asia.

Achilles tendinitis occurs when the tendon that connects the leg to the heel becomes swollen and painful near the bottom of the foot. It usually takes six to eight weeks to recover.

“It depends on my health. I just need to get healthy soon,” Hoffman said.

“I have my Achilles tendinitis and I am also dealing with another health thing that Ihave been keeping on the down low.”

“That was preventing me from training. I had to not run for two weeks before the Olympics, which was really bad.”

Hoffman finished Round 1 of the women’s 400m hurdles heats with a time of 57.84 and bowed out of contention after submitting a time of 58.28 in the repechage.