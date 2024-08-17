BOC Limay seeks to maintain ISO standard

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) at the Port of Limay, Bataan, is working to retain its International Organization for Standardization (ISO) accreditation under the leadership of District Collector Atty. Kriden Balgomera.

Deputy Collector for Operations Annuar Datudacula stated that the port is focused on meeting ISO requirements by improving its services and management systems to enhance collections for the national treasury. He expressed optimism about retaining the ISO accreditation, citing Balgomera's experience.

The port had previously achieved ISO 9001 accreditation, a global standard for quality management, under former District Port Collector William Balayo. This standard helps organizations improve performance, meet customer expectations, and demonstrate a commitment to quality.

In an interview, Atty. Balgomera emphasized their commitment to achieving the BOC’s programs, including increasing collections. He and Datudacula acknowledged the challenges but stressed their efforts to serve the government to the best of their abilities.

A recent audit was conducted to verify the port's continued adherence to international standards and the effective operation of its quality management system. Auditors focused on process improvements and customer feedback.