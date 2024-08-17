Bibbidi bobbidi best: Why Disney cruises are not to be missed

Finding Mickey, it turns out, was not the main event in my recent cruise aboard Disney Wish, one of five Disney Cruise Line ships in the world (and there are three more in the offing, the one named Disney Adventure to dock in Singapore sometime in 2025!).
Of the five in the current fleet — Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wish — the Wish is the largest. It is described as being “over three football fields in length and almost as long as the height of the Empire State Building (1,250 feet).”
Can you imagine all the places one could explore in this enchanted voyage to the Bahamas? But we were told the much-anticipated Disney Adventure will be even bigger — it will be the largest ship in the fleet when the time comes, and we cannot wait to see what wonders it will hold for cruise passengers!
During our Wish cruise, I was obsessed with identifying the character or scene in the artworks or decorative details one would inadvertently see everywhere. That wall hanging showing Cinderella scrubbing the floor by the stairs; the tile art of Pinnochio and Geppetto near the drink bar; the Beauty and the Beast rose at the adults-only upscale Palo Restaurant — everywhere you look in the ship seemed a mine of interesting trivia. The fact that it made you feel like you were “inside” the world of Disney made the whole cruise experience unforgettable — and that is one of the special reasons every Disney Cruise is unlike any other.
“Those of you who have heard the story that we are obsessed with details? We are!” said Jonathan Frontado, Public Relations director at Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.
Every Disney ship has its own theme, but the quality and level of service, as well as the incomparable Disney touch in every detail, from the decor to the food and drink, even the background music that immediately transports one into a magical world, remain constant.
This fun is brought to life on every Disney ship through unique experiences like character meet and greets, for example. The entertainment comes in the form, as well, of Broadway production-level shows, to movie screenings indoor or outdoor, to immersive dining in some of the signature restaurants.
While one could well bump into a character posing with guests around the Grand Hall, one may also be surprised by their sudden appearances in some dining places in the ship, or in the kiddie club areas where Disney princesses may sometimes be found reading to the tots at the Oceaneer Club, for example.
There are family activities like game nights or themed parties like Pirate Night, but should one prefer to retreat to adult-only spaces, there are havens of the sort around the ship, too! Across all Disney ships, guests 18 and over will find nightclubs and lounges offering drinks and entertainment, and not without those interesting Disney touches, of course!
On the Wish, we took a peek at Nightingale’s, Bayou, Rose and the Star Wars-themed Hyperspace that had a bar where customers could watch the space ships zing by through a glass “window.” The Cove pool deck is also a choice, where the Cove Bar serves drinks including coffee-based cocktails. The fine dining places Palo and Enchante, serving Italian and French cuisine respectively, are also a favorite among Disney adults enjoying a one-of-kind cruise.
Yes, we are told, “Disney Cruise Line’s experiential pillars (which comprise entertainment, dining, adult spaces, kids spaces, etc) onboard the fleet of ships do not change. They are brought to life differently through Disney’s universe of well-loved characters that audiences worldwide recognize and know well.”
What is also unique about a Disney Cruise Line experience is the rotational dining, which DCL pioneered.
On the Wish, for example, are three main dining rooms called Arendelle, Worlds of Marvel and 1923. All Disney cruise guests get to experience these restaurants at least twice during the cruise, but rest assured the menus are always different.
The Disney Cruise Line Navigator app makes it a breeze for passengers to experience as much as they can of the cruise, as it gives a day-by-day view of activities you booked, showtimes, Disney character meet and greets and activities anyone can join, such as masterclasses, games, exercises and so on.
Never a dull moment does not even begin to describe the whole Disney cruise experience. Perhaps “magical?” There is always a story to be told, a world to discover and fun to be had — all brought to life the way only Disney can.
Three ships will join the fleet in 2024, 2025 and 2026 — Disney Treasure, Disney Adventure and Disney Destiny. Can’t wait to feel the magic!