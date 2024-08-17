Bibbidi bobbidi best: Why Disney cruises are not to be missed

Finding Mickey, it turns out, was not the main event in my recent cruise aboard Disney Wish, one of five Disney Cruise Line ships in the world (and there are three more in the offing, the one named Disney Adventure to dock in Singapore sometime in 2025!).

Of the five in the current fleet — Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wish — the Wish is the largest. It is described as being “over three football fields in length and almost as long as the height of the Empire State Building (1,250 feet).”

Can you imagine all the places one could explore in this enchanted voyage to the Bahamas? But we were told the much-anticipated Disney Adventure will be even bigger — it will be the largest ship in the fleet when the time comes, and we cannot wait to see what wonders it will hold for cruise passengers!

During our Wish cruise, I was obsessed with identifying the character or scene in the artworks or decorative details one would inadvertently see everywhere. That wall hanging showing Cinderella scrubbing the floor by the stairs; the tile art of Pinnochio and Geppetto near the drink bar; the Beauty and the Beast rose at the adults-only upscale Palo Restaurant — everywhere you look in the ship seemed a mine of interesting trivia. The fact that it made you feel like you were “inside” the world of Disney made the whole cruise experience unforgettable — and that is one of the special reasons every Disney Cruise is unlike any other.

“Those of you who have heard the story that we are obsessed with details? We are!” said Jonathan Frontado, Public Relations director at Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

Every Disney ship has its own theme, but the quality and level of service, as well as the incomparable Disney touch in every detail, from the decor to the food and drink, even the background music that immediately transports one into a magical world, remain constant.