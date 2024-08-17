Ateneo, La Salle renew V-L rivalry

The storied rivalry between De La Salle University and Ateneo takes center stage today as they face off in the 2024 V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Green Spikers, fresh off three consecutive victories, are set to test their mettle against a Blue Eagles squad struggling with a 1-2 record in the pre-season tournament organized by Sports Vision.

La Salle has dominated its matches so far, but Ateneo is eager to reverse its fortunes.

“I know that our team is ready so we will study their strength in the previous games and find a way to counter them,” La Salle coach Jose Roque said.

In the 2 p.m. match, University of Santo Tomas (UST) will take on University of Perpetual Help System Dalta. Both teams are riding high from recent thrilling victories over National University and Far Eastern University, respectively, and will look to build on that momentum.

The Golden Spikers will rely on JJ Macam and Gboy de Vega, while the Altas will turn to Kobe Tabuga and Jefferson Marapoc to lead their charge.

“We always have a five-setter against Perpetual. It’s going to be an exciting match. We will surely learn a lot against them,” UST head coach Odjie Mamon said.

In the lone women’s match at 5 p.m., defending champion College of Saint Benilde aims to secure its second consecutive win as it faces Letran College at 5 p.m.

The Lady Blazers, currently holding a 1-2 record, are led by Wielyn Estoque and Zamantha Nolasco. They will be challenged by Gia Maquilang, Marie Nitura, and the rest of the Lady Knights.