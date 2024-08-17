All Four Points at Boracay

The festivities continued with a welcome soiree at the poolside, where guests enjoyed refreshing cocktails and sumptuous canapés while being entertained by a vibrant percussion showcase by EtnikoBoracay Drum Beaters. The celebration then transitioned to the Evolution Annex, where guests indulged in a bountiful celebratory brunch feast.

Bruce Winton highlighted in his welcome speech, “It gives me great pleasure, on behalf of Marriott International, to be here to celebrate the opening of our 10th operating property in the Philippines. We are extremely excited to finally be on the world-famous island of Boracay. As Peter Gassner in development stated, we have been trying for a very long time to be a part of this world-class tourist destination and really sparkle for the Philippines.” He continued, “We are happy to see the success of rehabilitation and the ongoing progress that continue to elevate the destination of Boracay.” He further emphasized the importance of Marriott Bonvoy in driving this growth with its membership of over 204 million members globally. “If we can just bring a percentage of over 200 million loyal Marriott Bonvoy members to the shores of Boracay, then this is a success story in the making.”

The event concluded with a symbolic toast joined by Marriott representatives, local government officials, and the hotel’s owners and stakeholders, symbolizing the beginning of an exciting journey for Four Points by Sheraton Boracay. Guests were invited to enjoy a delicious brunch prepared by the hotel’s culinary team while being entertained by vibrant Ati-Atihan cultural display and colorful LED dance performances.

As the newest addition to Marriott International’s portfolio, Four Points by Sheraton Boracay is poised to become the premier lifestyle hotel on the island of Boracay, offering guests a personalized destination experience. With its timeless elegance and commitment to service excellence, the hotel promises to deliver uncomplicated comfort and an authentic stay for all who visit.