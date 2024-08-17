Aleah, Emma conduct clinics

Paris Olympics veterans Alea Finnegan and Emma Malabuyo are having a ball doing clinics and spending some quality time in the country.

The two gymnasts presided over the “Yes Girls” clinic at the MVPSF Gymnastics Center in Intramuros held Saturday.

Finnegan, who won a gold medal in the women’s floor exercise at the 31st Southeast Asian Games, said she is thankful to the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines for allowing them to teach about 80 gymnastics enthusiasts.

The Louisiana State University standout is also set to appear as the muse for the Meralco Bolts in the opening ceremony of the Philippine Basketball Association Governors’ Cup inaugurals today.

“Our whole reason why we came to the Philippines was for this clinic and we’re thankful for GAP and they allowed it to be hosted in their facility and be able to spend time with I think 80 gymnasts,” said Finnegan.

Last May, Paris Olympian Levi Ruivivar also conducted a clinic for young girls at the same venue.

For Malabuyo, she hopes that by inspiring the future gymnasts, they will also reach new heights in the future.

“I think seeing the girls smile and have so much fun with us, it seems like they were really inspired. Presenting them so much love in any way possible, we want them to dream big, keep going and work hard,” Malabuyo said.