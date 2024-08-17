LIFE

A night of romance

Ballet Philippines artistic director Mikhail Martynyuk with wife Eleanora.
Ballet Philippines marked the grand opening of its 55th season with an unforgettable and well-attended gala event at the Theatre at Solaire celebrating the season’s launch of La Sylphide.

The night was nothing short of spectacular with attendees stepping fashioned into their own stylish interpretation world of modern romance. Elegance took the spotlight in soft, fluid, and billowy creations from easy short formal dresses to captivating gowns. The oldest romantic ballet, was first performed on 12 March 1832 entirely en pointe and introduced the use of the tutu, which influenced the “Modern Romance” attire specified in the gala invitation. 

Antonio Verzosa, Tricie Legarda-Verzosa, Sandra Fabie-Gfeller and Tisha Garcia.
Antoinette Noir
Ballet Philippines president Kathleen and daughter Lauren Liechtenstein.
BP trustee Bernie Montinola-Aboitiz with Lorrie Reynoso.
Camille Villanueva
Carissa Adea
Catherine Huang-Endriga and Dr. David Endriga.
Myrza Sison
The gala saw an impressive turnout, including the presence of the Philippine Navy, Army, and Civil Military Operations, who attended the performance as part of Ballet Philippines’ Men in Uniform project. This demonstrated the organization?s commitment to bringing the art of ballet to the men and women who protect and serve the country.

In addition, Ballet Philippines extended its reach through the Share the Magic project, which invited various groups to experience the beauty and the message of La Sylphide. Attendees included GMA’s Kapwa Ko Mahal Ko, SOS Children’s Village Manila, Parañaque National High School, Kalayaan Elementary School, Sisters of Mary, the Staff of Good Shepherd, Sculler Christian Academy, Philippine Cancer Society, and DepEd Navotas. This initiative allowed a broader audience to witness the artistry of ballet, further enriching the impact of this unforgettable production.

CCP president Kaye Tinga, Alex Tan, Kerry Tinga, Kyle Tinga and Ping Valencia.
Jennie Zamora Valdez, Ina Zamora and Phoemela Barranda.
Jessica Wilson
Sophie and Marie Field Faith.
Joy Siao
Junie Del Mundo and Martin Lopez.
Lea Puyat and JC Buendia.
Morocco Amb. Mohammed Rida El Fassi and Mme. Monia El Fassi.
As Ballet Philippines president Kathleen Liechtenstein said, “Every ticket you purchase supports the physical, financial, medical, and mental well-being of our dancers, allowing them to master the demanding techniques of productions like La Sylphide. Your support also enables us to stage exceptional performances, create new works, and reach out to inspire young minds across the country, enriching their lives with the art of ballet.”

