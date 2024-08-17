A night of romance

Ballet Philippines marked the grand opening of its 55th season with an unforgettable and well-attended gala event at the Theatre at Solaire celebrating the season’s launch of La Sylphide.

The night was nothing short of spectacular with attendees stepping fashioned into their own stylish interpretation world of modern romance. Elegance took the spotlight in soft, fluid, and billowy creations from easy short formal dresses to captivating gowns. The oldest romantic ballet, was first performed on 12 March 1832 entirely en pointe and introduced the use of the tutu, which influenced the “Modern Romance” attire specified in the gala invitation.