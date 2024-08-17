3 rob gang suspects collared by QC cops

Law enforcement authorities thwarted a robbery attempt on a convenience store in Quezon City, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said in its report over the weekend.

QCPD Director P/Brig. Gen. Redrico A. Maranan, identified the suspects as Gary Caguioa, 43, of Quiapo, Manila; Norman Belen, 28, from Sampaloc, Manila; and Joshua Niepes, 26, of Calumpit, Bulacan.

The suspects were arrested on Friday after the QCPD’s District Special Operations Unit (DSOU) received a tip from a concerned citizen indicating a criminal group was targeting to break in at another convenience store in the area, using a Toyota Fortuner with plate number AHJ-471.

The police said the same vehicle was used in a robbery activity before.

Upon receiving the intelligence, NCRPO Chief P/Maj. Gen. Jose Nartatez Jr. immediately directed the QCPD to mobilize units from Galas PS-11, La Loma PS-1, and Bacoor CPS to locate and intercept the suspects.

Police immediately launched an operation as they spotted the vehicle in the vicinity of a convenience store at Champaca Street corner Scout Chuatoco Street, Barangay Roxas District, Quezon City.

The suspects attempted to evade arrest by ramming the signage at the police checkpoint. Recovered from them were three short firearms, assorted ammunition, three 40mm grenades, convenience store uniforms, construction tools, including a hammer, several pieces of improvised plate numbers, and other personal belongings.

The police also discovered that the suspects are members of the notorious Niepes Robbery Group responsible for multiple robbery hold-up incidents not only within the QCPD area but also across nearby provinces, including the Cordilleras.

“Their arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal groups operating in the region,” Nartatez said.

“The quick action of our operatives has prevented what could have been another crime, and I commend every officer involved in this operation. Rest assured that we will continue to act rapidly to protect our citizens and maintain peace and order across the region.”

The suspects are now in the custody of QCPD-DSOU and will be facing multiple criminal complaints.