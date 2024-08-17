2D barcodes badly needed vs fake beauty products

GS1 Philippines, a solutions designer for supply and demand chains, is urging cosmetics firms to use 2D barcodes like QR codes to help eliminate the consumption of fake beauty products in the country and strengthen the industry’s global competitiveness.

GS1 said it has conducted seminars for the Chamber of Cosmetics Industry of the Philippines (CCIP) about the barcode technology and latest trends in the country’s beauty industry which is seen to expand by over one percent to more than $6.47 billion in revenue.

Unlike traditional 1D or linear barcodes, GS1 said 2D barcodes like QR codes enhance product traceability and transparency.

Ensuring product authenticity

“We aim to enhance the industry’s global competitiveness by ensuring product authenticity and providing comprehensive product information which are crucial for consumer confidence,” CCIP former president and GS1 Philippines corporate secretary Anna Marie Anastacio said.

According to the Bureau of Customs, beauty products amounting to P24.36 billion were the most smuggled in the country last year.

Meanwhile, the City Government of Taguig last month said over 20 stores in nine barangays were found selling illegal skin whitening products containing high levels of mercury.

Global shift

Given the benefits of 2D barcodes, GS1 aims to make cosmetics products in the Philippines compliant with the global shift to such technology by 2027.

GS1 said it strives to achieve this goal by coordinating with the local government units and the Food and Drug Administration.

“With the evolving beauty landscape and Filipino beauty brands continuing to rise globally, authenticity and the availability of accurate product information are essential for fostering a more reliable and accountable marketplace,” GS1 Philippines President Roberto Claudio said.