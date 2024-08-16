Yulo receives Land Cruiser Prado

Toyota Philippines is giving Carlos Yulo a brand new Land Cruiser Prado for his achievement in the recently concluded 2024 Paris Olympics for bagging two golds, hailing Yulo as legendary Filipino Olympian.

“Your Toyota Motor Philippines family is honored to give you, Carlos Edriel P. Yulo, your very own Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. We hope this vehicle helps bring you to greater heights. We are excited to see where your journeys can further take you,” said Toyota Philippines in its Meta (Facebook) post on Friday.



Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 price in Philippines start from ₱5.39 Million for base variant VX and goes up to ₱5.732 million for top-spec variant.

Further, the Japanese carmaker with a Philippine subsidiary said they are willing to get the services of Yulo in connection to the Olympic gold medalists’ advocacy.

“As part of Toyota's global Start Your Impossible movement, we are also looking forward to working with you on your chosen advocacy, which is food security, especially for children in need. Enjoy the freedom to move! Thank you for bringing immense thrill, joy, and pride to the nation,” the car company added.

To date, Yulo has secured prizes from various private companies, including a P32-million condo unit from Megaworld, a house and lot from Century Properties Group, apart from the P20-million cash reward from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.