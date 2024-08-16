Unlocking the secrets to wellness

My wellness journal continues to benefit everyone who asks me, “What is your secret?”
Over the course of 42 years, I have never stopped learning from various acquaintances who are experts in their fields of science and medicine.
What fascinates me is the miraculous nature of our bodies. More interestingly, the significant impact our lifestyles have on both our physical and mental health is truly remarkable.
Learnings
Each day, I learn a nugget of wisdom. My teachers could be just about anyone -- from the centenarian mother of a friend to the senior security guard of our office building. They could be a public school teacher, a nurse, a lawyer, or the cook at a popular restaurant. All of them have some formula for success when it comes to health.
Staying Power: It’s the attitude that encourages you to never let go and to keep going.
Contentment: Your level of satisfaction impacts your well-being. Sometimes, enough is just right -- never too much, never too little.
Small Victories: So, you have conquered the first five pounds of weight loss. Bravo. Be happy for little triumphs.
Daily ritual
I believe in treat days, not cheat days. This is because your wellness journey should be enjoyable, not torturous.
It is not a punishment but rather a way to achieve your goal. If you do not enjoy it, then quit now before you become miserable.
Find something else that you can look forward to -- like exercise
1. Walk Daily: If you cannot walk every day, try to do it at least three times a week. I walk every day, but if my schedule does not permit it, I control my daily calorie intake by cutting back on carbohydrates and sweets (if any).
2. Choose Good Fats: Olive oil is a favorite of mine. I use it on my salads, soups and bread. In fact, it serves as my butter. If coconut butter is not available, I ask for extra-virgin olive oil.
3. Portion Control: Go easy on the size and frequency of your servings. Keep them moderate.
4. Sweet Fare: Dessert is never a main meal; it should be eaten last. Relegate desserts to after a meal, preferably lunch rather than dinner. If you decide to eat dessert at night, promise yourself that you will exercise first thing in the morning. Or, better yet, take a stroll after dinner or dance the night away.
5. Alcohol: Alcohol is essentially sugar, no matter how much you enjoy your glass of wine. Limit your consumption—ladies should try to stick to no more than two glasses of wine daily, while men can have a maximum of four glasses.
6. Water: Water is our best friend. It fights dehydration, improves circulation, and lowers blood pressure. Always think of water before ordering your favorite beverage; in fact, it should be number one on your list.
7. Supplements: I believe in taking supplements, but don’t take them blindly. Consult a doctor. I have regular health screenings at the Holistic International Care Center (HICC). For consultations, call 0917-154-8933.
8. Hormonal balance: It is vital to have your hormone levels checked by an endocrinologist. I am under the care of HICC for my BHRT (Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy).
State of mind
Despite being surrounded by many people, I do my best to practice centering. I might be in a noisy place with chatter all around me, but I manage to find my inner silence while still being sociable. It’s like practicing mindful and conscious meditation while awake. I suggest taking a course on mindfulness; it will definitely guide you towards inner control. My teacher, Jaime Licauco, can teach you techniques to harness the power of your mind. Call 0927-226-7839 for more information.
Positive self-talk is not a joke; it is real and effective. You can influence the outcome of your day based on the attitude you adopt first thing in the morning. So yes, I talk to myself to be more productive, focused, open to ideas, and ultimately kinder by practicing patience.
Health drink: Carrot-Pineapple-Ginger
Juice one orange and chunks of fresh pineapple. Add a few slices of ginger. This is an energizing drink.
Beauty ritual: Oatmeal Facial
Soak three tablespoons of raw oatmeal in milk or water for five minutes. Apply to the face for a natural skin cleanser and oil-minimizing effect. Rinse after five minutes.
Affirmation: “I can do this!”
Love and light!