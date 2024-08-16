Unlocking the secrets to wellness

My wellness journal continues to benefit everyone who asks me, “What is your secret?”

Over the course of 42 years, I have never stopped learning from various acquaintances who are experts in their fields of science and medicine.

What fascinates me is the miraculous nature of our bodies. More interestingly, the significant impact our lifestyles have on both our physical and mental health is truly remarkable.

Learnings

Each day, I learn a nugget of wisdom. My teachers could be just about anyone -- from the centenarian mother of a friend to the senior security guard of our office building. They could be a public school teacher, a nurse, a lawyer, or the cook at a popular restaurant. All of them have some formula for success when it comes to health.

Staying Power: It’s the attitude that encourages you to never let go and to keep going.

Contentment: Your level of satisfaction impacts your well-being. Sometimes, enough is just right -- never too much, never too little.

Small Victories: So, you have conquered the first five pounds of weight loss. Bravo. Be happy for little triumphs.