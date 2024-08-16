Unity amid diversity

Recently, Vice President Sara Duterte expressed concerns about the handling of the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA) and her experience as DepEd Secretary, citing challenges she faced due to the alleged lack of support from relevant agencies. These statements have sparked reactions from members of Congress and top government officials.

While differing perspectives and concerns are natural in a democratic society, it’s crucial that we approach these differences in a spirit of unity rather than public disharmony. The ongoing back-and-forth between VP Sara and the administration has unfolded over time, marked by a series of exchanges and disagreements. This has led to a visible strain within what was once known as the “UniTeam.”

The tensions began on 28 January 2024, with remarks by former President Rodrigo Duterte that were perceived as critical of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte also made statements questioning the President’s performance. In response, Senator Imee Marcos attempted to mediate but created further controversy when Baste reaffirmed his position.

Despite these challenges, President Marcos has maintained a respectful demeanor, avoiding personal attacks against the Dutertes. He has focused on preserving a working relationship with Vice President Sara, even amidst policy disagreements and differing stances on international issues.

For her part, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, being a protective wife to the President, displayed a more transparent disdain for the Duterte family. Following attacks by the Duterte family and their allies, a video surfaced showing the First Lady publicly snubbing VP Sara during a foreign mission send-off ceremony for the Marcoses on 29 January 2024.

In an interview, she even directly announced that she was not on good terms with the Vice President anymore. It should be noted, however, that the First Lady is not a politician who is used to theatrics. She was acting out of concern for her husband and as a mother protecting her family.

It is truly disheartening to witness these divisions. In the recent SoNA, PBBM highlighted the administration’s accomplishments while acknowledging the issues which needed more attention and work. Unity in diversity is what we need, not more division.

Just this week, we welcomed home our Olympians who made our country proud in the recently concluded 2024 Paris Olympics. In said event, we saw the whole nation, both private and government sector, regardless of beliefs, religion, social standing and political affiliations, come together as one to pray and cheer for our athletes. We must all learn from this.

In navigating disputes, whether among leaders or citizens, our focus should be on fostering open, respectful dialogue rather than airing grievances in public. Solutions should be driven by evidence and a commitment to the common good, rather than by political affiliations or temporary conveniences.

As we move forward, let us embrace a culture of constructive dialogue and collaboration. The path to resolving conflicts and advancing our nation’s interests lies in working together with mutual respect, rather than seeking to undermine one another through public criticism.

May we, as Filipinos, commit to more meaningful conversations that lead to genuine solutions, always seeking to achieve unity amidst the diversity in our individual opinions.