Transwoman collared on nude photo sharing

The Philippine National Police’s Anti-Cybercrime Group arrested a transwoman in Cavite over sharing nude photos of her former partner with his friends and relatives.

In its statement on Friday, the PNP-ACG identified the 22-year-old suspect as alias “Jerica” who was arrested in an entrapment operation in a drive-in hotel in Bacoor City on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, the victim has engaged with the suspect in several video calls and they exchanged explicit photos and videos.

The police said the suspect retaliated against his partner by sharing the intimate contents with the victim’s friends and relatives after their relationship ended in July.

“The suspect then demanded a meet-up with the victim promising to delete the compromising materials only if he would agree to have sexual intercourse at a hotel,” it added.

The suspect is facing complaints of grave coercion under the Revised Penal Code and violation of the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009, in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.