The Valeron Tower reaches P4B sales

The Valeron Tower will feature residential units designed in configurations ranging from studio to three bedrooms, with sizes from 32.5 to 91 square meters. Residents will benefit from its proximity to Pasig’s business and retail hubs, such as Arcovia City, Bridgetowne, SM Center Pasig and Tiendesitas, all within walking distance.

Ortigas Center is a 10-minute drive, and the property enjoys excellent connectivity via C-5 and upcoming transport infrastructure like the Metro Rail Transit Line 4 and the Metro Manila Subway Project.

Additionally, the building will feature a designated guest room, inspired by Japan’s “Guest House” concept, where guests of residents can rent the space for short stays.

The ground floor will also host a daycare center, providing a convenient option for working families to leave their children in a safe and nurturing environment.