The Tboli of Lake Sebu

Resorts and guesthouses, which serve tilapia prepared in a myriad of ways, line the lakeshore to cater to tourists. Fish pens, formed by the placements of bamboo spokes, break the glassy surface of the magnificent, tranquil pond, appearing as crossword puzzles from above subdividing the lake in numerous sections. The culturing of tilapia has proliferated that the once blue colored lake has turned green from pollution caused by the excessive amount of feeds being dispensed, eventually compelling the DENR to introduce plankton to address the deteriorating condition.

“The lake was part of our ancestral domain. The fishing ground belonged to everyone. Anyone can just throw a net or a line into the lake. Anyone can fish. Or swim. Business interests have now prevailed, depriving the Tboli of what was once communal. Now it is exclusive,” Maria Todi laments.

The introduction of the concept of private property has not only transferred ownership to non-Tboli settlers but has also initiated the commercialization of the lake where individual profit, not communal benefit, is the desired outcome.

“Values have changed. Mindsets have changed. Commercialization has taken root. The remaining Tboli who still own modest shares of land eventually give in and sell to the highest bidder, seduced by the astronomical prices the properties command.”

Maria Todi’s School of Living Tradition sits in a spot which overlooks the lake, not on the shores around the lake itself. Ironic that for a natural landmark widely regarded as their ancestral domain, the Tboli have lost control over it. While they have kept their culture and have made great strides to preserve it, they have lost a significant chunk of their land.

There is the violent takeover of land as experienced in other parts of Mindanao, with massive upheaval social and economic fallout. Then there is the quiet easing in of changes, slow and measured, deceptive in its transformation, fundamentally the same; a state of siege nonetheless. Both resulting in the same aftermath — displacement.

“Killing me softly. That’s how I consider it,” Maria Todi says, in dismay as the struggle against perpetual encroachment from outsiders continues.