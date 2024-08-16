Thai fiber cement manufacturer’s local plant to operate by Q1 2025

The construction of SHERA’s first local plant, a Thai fiber cement manufacturer, has reached 60 percent completion. The state-of-the-art facility, set to begin commercial operations in January 2025, is designed to produce up to 240,000 tons of fiber cement.

As part of its plans to expand beyond Thailand, SHERA has made a P2-billion investment in the Philippines. This investment includes the construction of a 250-hectare facility in Mabalacat, Pampanga—the first SHERA production hub outside Thailand.

“Our Mabalacat plant is a major step of SHERA’s plan to expand further in the Philippine market. We know that once this facility is fully operational by next year, more Filipinos will easily access our eco-friendly and durable fiber cement products,” Ongek Taechamahaphant, chairman and director of SHERA Public Company Limited, said.

The facility’s walls are also lined with fire-resistant coating and will be utilizing the most advanced machines and equipment. Shera’s fiber cement products are eco-friendly because they were produced by using solar energy in the manufacturing process and using recycled materials to reduce carbon emission. The products are also highly durable and are water and fire-resistant.

Aside from manufacturing products for the Philippines, the Mabalacat facility will also export to Taiwan, South Korea, some parts of North Asia and Oceania Countries. The plant’s opening will also bring more exciting job opportunities to Filipinos as up to 150 employees will be hired.

SHERA’s expansion to the Philippines coincides with the brand’s celebration of 50 years in the industry. Since 1974, SHERA has been shaking up the construction industry with green solutions and energy-efficient production processes.