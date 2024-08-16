Takeaways from Danish wind tech

Key players in the Philippine offshore wind industry and the Denmark Embassy recently visited Taiwan for a fruitful business trip, which provided insights into the success of the island nation’s offshore wind development.

As one of the largest investors in Taiwan, Denmark views the visit as a key opportunity to learn from existing wind energy policies and priorities, and how the high level of contribution of Danish expertise could be replicated to benefit the Philippines.

The global leader in sustainable energy highly values these partnerships to boost the Philippines’ expanding offshore wind sector and give Filipinos access to a cleaner, more reliable energy source.

Co-owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, Changfang & Xidao Offshore Windfarm off Taiwan’s coast can power 650,000 households at full capacity, with the 300MW-Zhongneng Offshore Windfarm still under construction.

Both sites have solid alliances with Vestas, a company renowned for producing high-quality wind-turbine parts.

The Philippine representatives also visited Century Wind Power Jacket Factory, which stands at the forefront of offshore wind project development with its advanced manufacturing capabilities for complex steel structures, such as monopiles and jacket foundations.

These showcase the best of both worlds: sustainable energy for the people and a greener future.