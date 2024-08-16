Suspect in ex-partner fatal-stabbing nabbed in Caloocan

Authorities arrested a man suspected of killing his former live-in partner in Caloocan City, according to the the National Police Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Friday.

Based on the police data, the 22-year-old suspect, identified as Reyand Pude, was arrested in an intensified follow-up operation by the Caloocan City Police Station around 2 a.m. in Tanza, Cavite on Friday.

“The tragic incident has been linked to a motive of jealousy, as the suspect and victim were former live-in partners,” the NCRPO said in a statement.

According to the police report, the suspect stabbed the victim, identified as Marian Angeline Manaois, in front of a restaurant on Loreto Street, Barangay 85, Bagong Barrio in Caloocan at around 7:20 p.m. last Wednesday.

“Armed with a bladed weapon, Pude stabbed the victim multiple times without any apparent provocation,” the NCRPO said. “After the assault, the suspect fled the scene, heading towards EDSA Northbound in the direction of Quezon City.”

The suspect is now in the custody of the Caloocan City Police Station while waiting for inquest proceedings.

NCRPO chief Police Major General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. expressed his deepest sympathies to the victim’s family.

“While no action can undo the pain of this loss, I want them to know that we are fully committed to securing justice in her name,” said Nartatez.

“As we move forward, I want the public to know that the NCRPO remains resolute in its mission to maintain peace and order across the region. We will continue to act with diligence and integrity in safeguarding the well-being of our communities,” he added.