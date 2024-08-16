SM Art Market draws crowds, raves

BAGUIO CITY — Championing local talent and promoting the art scene are at the core of the SM Supermall Art Market event.

One testimony is SM City Baguio’s commitment to boosting and celebrating the thriving local artistry. Since 2019, the mall has collaborated with over 500 local artists, launching various events like the Cordillera Hueniverse, Art in Bloom, Pandegka Series, and Impakabsat.

The SM Art Market, launching in 13 SM Malls nationwide, promises a feast for the senses, showcasing a diverse range of artistic expressions, from painting photographs to prints, illustrations, digital art, mixed media, and sculptures — all made by the hands of homegrown artists.

“SM Art Market is more than just an art fair. It’s a celebration of the creativity and talent thriving in the Philippines. Whether you’re a seasoned collector, a budding artist, or simply someone who appreciates beauty, the SM Art Market offers a unique opportunity to discover, explore, and be inspired,” the SM Supermalls said.

The DAILY TRIBUNE had the chance to go to the Art Market in SM Baguio City and chat with some friend artists of Pasa-Kalye selling their artwork — who, surprisingly enough, were mostly young.

For Jethro Fernandez, a 17-year-old born and raised in Baguio, events such as the Art Market are not only for the sake of selling his works but also for meeting up-and-coming artists like him.

“I look forward to meeting new artists here in Baguio — the traditional and the cultural. I look forward to learning with them. At the same time, I want to showcase my talent, and I want to get to know my customers.,” he said, further describing art as his avenue for releasing stress.

“Painting is something that I didn’t expect. Because I really don’t like painting, my art style is different, but I realized that painting doesn’t need to be perfect,” he said. “It is the imperfections that make it perfect.”

As a young artist, he said the Art Market helps him as a medium where he can earn extra income while at the same time making his name in the creative industry.

“The Art Market also provides income for me, especially since they sell here. At the same time, at a young age, I’m creating my name. I’m no longer depending on my parents, [and] I’m actually proud that I didn’t look for a job through my connections. It’s just through me,” he said.

The same goes for Leopold Ludan, who grew up in Mountain Province. He said that aside from showcasing his talent, he also looks forward to meeting his co-artists and fostering an intact relationship with them as a source of support.

“As an individual, I want to grow and learn to do more. That’s what I always do,” he said, citing that, as an artist whose job is not inclined toward art, artists should always be on track with their creative endeavors despite challenges.

“Always know your goal, your core, and your values. Don’t think about what other people will say,” he advised aspiring artists.

“Go out. Don’t be shy. Just go at your own pace. You can do it; you will bloom even more if you are at your own pace,” he added.

As per Mia Kyla, who currently resides in Baguio for her studies, the Art Market and being Pasa-Kalye are like mentorship for her as she meets new people with the same passion as her in the arts.

“I already met some of the artists in Pasa-Kalye. They helped me a lot. They mentored me when I met them. I got a lot of advice from them. So I’m looking forward to meeting more artists like them so that I can gain knowledge wisdom from them.”

She also shared that it was her first exhibit to join. She submitted three artworks, and one was already bought for P4,200 the day she put it up for sale.