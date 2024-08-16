SIBLING RIVALRY: Creamline, Choco Mucho meet in marquee clash

Games today:

(MOA Arena)

1 p.m. — Zus Coffee vs Chery Tiggo

3 p.m. — Petro Gazz vs PLDT

5 p.m. — Choco Mucho vs Creamline

A huge crowd is expected to pack the Mall of Asia Arena when sister teams Creamline and Choco Mucho meet in another titanic clash in an all-important Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference second round battle today.

While the Cool Smashers are already assured of a spot in the knockout quarterfinals, the Flying Titans are desperate to collect wins in their last two assignments to avoid an early exit.

So, the much-anticipated rematch of the All-Filipino Conference protagonists set at 5 p.m. will put more pressure on Choco Mucho.

Meanwhile, Chery Tiggo seeks to rebound from a setback in the 1 p.m. encounter with also-ran winless Zus Coffee. Defending champion Petro Gazz and PLDT square off at 3 p.m.

The Flying Titans are currently in the ninth spot in the standings and barely keeping pace in the race for the quarters reserved for the top eight clubs after the elimination round.

Choco Mucho has been struggling in form with key players Sisi Rondina and Chery Nunag unavailable for the import-laden conference because of their Alas Pilipinas duties.

The Flying Titans have won only two games in six outings including a five-set escape over Chery Tiggo last Tuesday and are in a must-win situation.

Addressing his players’ self-doubt at this point is Choco Mucho head coach Dante Alinsunurin’s main concern.

“Again, they need to trust in each other. We are the only ones who can answer our troubles. Actually, we’re able to do what we needed to do inside the court. We can defend. We can run our offense,” said Alinsunurin, who steered the Flying Titans to back-to-back finals appearances only to be denied the title by Creamline.

“We only have ourselves to blame when we can’t execute our game plan because we’re doubting ourselves if we can compete in this conference without Sisi and Cherry.”

The former national men’s team mentor will bank on scoring gem Mean Mendrez, who blasted 18 points including key hits in the fifth set in Choco Mucho’s 25-16, 25-11, 23-25, 19-25, 15-12 win over the Crossovers, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Maddie Madayag and Greek import Zoi Faki to keep their heads above water.

Choco Mucho can take advantage of its momentum to down the depleted Creamline, which suffered a 23-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-23, 12-15, the last time out.

The Cool Smashers carry a 4-2 win-loss slate tied with Chery Tiggo at fourth to fifth behind unbeaten Akari (7-0), Cignal (6-1) and PLDT (5-1).

Creamline is running its campaign without injured Alyssa Valdez and Tots Carlos while Jema Galanza and Japan-based setter Jia Morado-De Guzman are on national team duty.

Bernadeth Pons, American import Erica Staunton, Michele Gumabao and Bea De Leon are again expected to carry the bulk of the scoring load to get back on the winning track.

Meanwhile, the Angels eye to formally enter the quarters with a third straight win. Petro Gazz sports an even 3-3 card at seventh spot.

PLDT is coming off an easy win over Zus Coffee, 25-18, 25-14, 25-12.

The Crossovers are fancied to get past the Thunderbelles, who have yet to taste victory after six starts.