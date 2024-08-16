LIVING SPACES

Siargao’s first luxury villa

Siargao recorded a whopping 529,822 tourist arrivals in 2023, compared to 125,008 in 2022.
Memorandum of Agreement signing with RHR associate director for Business Development Mario Cuengco, RHR senior vice president and Business Unit general manager Barun Jolly, and HHI president Haresh Hiranand.
Memorandum of Agreement signing with RHR associate director for Business Development Mario Cuengco, RHR senior vice president and Business Unit general manager Barun Jolly, and HHI president Haresh Hiranand.PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF robinsons Hotels & Resorts and Hira Holdings, Inc.

Robinsons Hotels & Resorts and Hira Holdings, Inc. have signed a 10-year management agreement to build Siargao’s first luxury villa.

The exquisite eco-friendly villa resort is expected to open by 2026 in Brgy. Malinao, General Luna, Siargao Island, with a total land area of 2,856 square meters.

“We are grateful to RHR for opening this opportunity to us. We are confident with the brands and the capacity of Robinsons Hotels. That’s why, it was easy for us to trust and sign with our very first hotel and we look forward to building more with them in the future,” Haresh Hiranand, president of Hira Holdings Inc., said.

Siargao, famous for its world-class surfing spots, has seen significant growth in tourism over recent years. A whopping 529,822 tourist arrivals were recorded in 2023, compared to 125,008 in 2022.

“We are confident in the bullish economic projections for the country, and with our expertise in hotel brand development, we would like to enable optimistic investors who want to venture into the hospitality industry as well,” said Barun Jolly, senior vice president and business unit head of RHR.

RHR has 30 hotels strategically located nationwide under five local hotel brands: Go Hotels, Go Hotels Plus, Summit Hotels and Resorts, Grand Summit Hotels and Fili Hotel.

HHI is the first franchisee of the quick-service restaurant Jollibee.

Siargao
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph