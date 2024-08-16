Robinsons Hotels & Resorts and Hira Holdings, Inc. have signed a 10-year management agreement to build Siargao’s first luxury villa.

The exquisite eco-friendly villa resort is expected to open by 2026 in Brgy. Malinao, General Luna, Siargao Island, with a total land area of 2,856 square meters.

“We are grateful to RHR for opening this opportunity to us. We are confident with the brands and the capacity of Robinsons Hotels. That’s why, it was easy for us to trust and sign with our very first hotel and we look forward to building more with them in the future,” Haresh Hiranand, president of Hira Holdings Inc., said.

Siargao, famous for its world-class surfing spots, has seen significant growth in tourism over recent years. A whopping 529,822 tourist arrivals were recorded in 2023, compared to 125,008 in 2022.

“We are confident in the bullish economic projections for the country, and with our expertise in hotel brand development, we would like to enable optimistic investors who want to venture into the hospitality industry as well,” said Barun Jolly, senior vice president and business unit head of RHR.

RHR has 30 hotels strategically located nationwide under five local hotel brands: Go Hotels, Go Hotels Plus, Summit Hotels and Resorts, Grand Summit Hotels and Fili Hotel.

HHI is the first franchisee of the quick-service restaurant Jollibee.