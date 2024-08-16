Senate welcomes ‘very good’ rating

The Senate expressed its gratitude to the public on Friday for the “very good” performance rating it received as reflected in the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey for the second quarter of this year.

The upper chamber is “grateful” for the trust the Filipino people have placed in the institution, according to Senate spokesperson Arnel Bañas.

“This ‘very good’ rating clearly validates the commitment of each and every senator to serve with integrity and dedication,” said Bañas in a statement.

The SWS survey conducted from 23 June to 1 July, showed 66 percent of Filipinos were satisfied with the performance of the Senate, while 16 percent were dissatisfied.

On the other hand, the other congressional chamber, the House of Representatives, received a 59-percent satisfaction rating.

The resulting net satisfaction ratings (percent satisfied minus percent dissatisfied, correctly rounded) were a very good +50 for the Senate and a good +41 for the House.

“Compared to March 2024, net satisfaction fell by 5 points from a very good +55 for the Senate, and by 4 points from a good +45 for the House of Representatives,” the polling firm said.

Bañas, the Senate Deputy Secretary for Administrative and Financial Services, acknowledged the slight decline from the first quarter’s +55 rating, noting that it was a reminder that there is always room for improvement.

“This slight drop in the rating is a reminder that the Senate must continue working tirelessly to meet the people’s expectations,” he said.

“It’s a challenge to the senators to be even more responsive to the nation’s needs and to ensure that their legislative work has a meaningful impact,” he added.