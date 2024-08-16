SC junks habeas corpus filed vs doc over medical malpractice raps

The Supreme Court has denied a habeas corpus petition seeking the release of a doctor convicted of medical malpractice.

In a resolution dated 7 August, the SC’s Second Division dismissed the petition filed by Angeli E. Akabane on behalf of Dr. Benigno A. Agbayani Jr.

Agbayani was earlier found guilty by a lower court of reckless imprudence resulting in serious physical injuries for allegedly using an unsterilized medical instrument on a patient.

The doctor appealed his conviction but failed to comply with court deadlines to file required documents. His subsequent appeals to higher courts were also dismissed.

The Supreme Court said habeas corpus is not the correct remedy for someone imprisoned due to a court order.