Robbed Matsuyama chases Kirk by 1 shot

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (AFP) — Chris Kirk aced the par-3 14th hole on his way to grabbing a one-stroke lead after Thursday’s first round of the PGA St. Jude’s Championship.

The 39-year-old American, seeking his seventh PGA triumph, fired a six-under par 64 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, in the FedEx Cup playoff opener.

Sharing second on 65 were Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, playing without his regular caddie and coach after a London restaurant robbery, plus Canada’s Taylor Pendrith and France’s Matthieu Pavon.

On a hot day, Kirk had the most sizzling shot of all when he played a 6-iron high draw from 205 yards at 14 that landed 10 feet right of the flagstick, then bounced and rolled into the hole.

The hole-in-one, the fourth of Kirk’s PGA career, gave him a three-stroke lead but a closing bogey brought him back near the pack.

Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters champion, was robbed in London on a stopover on his way to the United States from the Paris Olympics, where he took the bronze medal.

While Matsuyama only lost his wallet, his caddie, Shota Hiyato, and coach, Mikhito Kuromiya, lost their passports and visas and returned to Japan in hopes of getting new paperwork and returning to Matsuyama before the playoffs end in two weeks at East Lake in Atlanta.

“It was an unfortunate situation,” Matsuyama said. “Luckily I only lost my wallet... we’re trying hard now to get their visas back in line.”

“We’re pushing hard, looking toward East Lake. Shota will make it, I think, but my coach probably won’t.”