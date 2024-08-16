Relaxed air services to spur Phl-SG biz, tourism ties

The “liberalized” air services agreement between the Philippines and Singapore would boost the two countries’ cooperation in the business and tourism sectors, according to Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

In a recent joint press conference, Shanmugaratnam said the memorandum of understanding between both countries, signed by the Philippines and Singapore in May this year, is expected to spur greater opportunities in tourism and trade industries.

“That’s a very important basis for business people, including our MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), to take an interest in different parts of the Philippines and find it very convenient to flip between Singapore and the Philippines,” said the Singaporean leader.

The agreement allows both Philippines and Singaporean airlines to offer up to 150 weekly codeshare services to carry passengers between Singapore and Manila, with airlines from third countries as codeshare partners.

The new limit of 150 weekly codeshare services will double by the end March of 2026 and will be fully lifted by the end March of 2027.

Shanmugaratnam assured Marcos of Singapore's support for the Philippines’ economic transformation bid, adding that Singaporean companies have high confidence in investing in the Philippines.