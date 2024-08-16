READY FOR CLOSE UP: 4 start campaign in Epson Tour amid new focus on Pinay golfers

The recent accomplishments by Rianne Malixi, Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina once again put the spotlight on the Filipina golfers.

These ladies of the fairway carried themselves well in some of the world’s biggest stages over the past weeks, proving there is, after all, bright, burning hope for Philippine golf long after Yuka Saso shifted allegiance.

Through controversies — mainly the “Tapal-gate” uniform embarrassment — Pagdanganan (T4) and Ardina (T13) gave the country its best performance in the Paris Olympics.

Then Malixi, all of 17, quickly followed it up by sweeping the two biggest events of the USGA, snaring the US Women’s and US Girls Juniors in the United States.

“We really want our names up there. And prove that the Philippines has great athletes,” said Pagdanganan in an interview.

In her Instagram post, the 26-year-old Pagdanganan wrote in Filipino: “It was painful I fell short by one, but in my heart, I can truly say that we fought to the very last. Thank God for the opportunity.”

Unlike Ardina, Pagdanganan chose not to address the shortcomings of the National Golf Association of the Philippines and instead thanked her family and supporters.

“The support I received these past few days has been overwhelming, and I’m still struggling to find the words to say (thank you).”

Four other Filipinas will take it from there this weekend as they embark on the Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic starting Friday in Pendleton, Oregon.

Management of expectations is in order, though, as Pauline del Rosario, Clariss Guce, Tomita Arejola and Abegail Arevalo have yet to prove themselves in the tough Epson Tour.

Del Rosario, 25, will banner the Filipino field in the $262,500 tournament won last year by China’s Xiaowen Yin.

Del Rosario will tee off 12:05 p.m. (around 3 a.m. Saturday in Manila) and is ranked 61st in the tournament.

Guce was tied for 13th last year and is the only LPGA card-carrying player in the bunch. But the 34-year-old has not been active lately. She starts play 8:04 a.m. local time.

Arevalo, 25, will start 7:15 a.m., while Tour rookie Arejola, 23, join the fray at 7:26 a.m.