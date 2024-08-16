Pioneering safe collectibles platform

Filipinos have long held a strong affinity for collectible items — from vintage toys and rare coins to limited-edition sneakers and trading cards. This passion is rooted in our deep cultural appreciation for nostalgia, artistry and the value of preserving unique possessions.

As the community of collectors grows, so does the need for a secure and trustworthy platform where enthusiasts can buy, sell, and trade their prized items.

With a secure platform, Filipinos can confidently engage in their passion, preserving the value of their collections while connecting with a wider community of like-minded individuals.

Responding to this clamor, Globe-backed financial superapp GCash has partnered with Toki (tokiasia.com), the first social e-commerce platform in the country dedicated to collectibles.

Secure trade community

The partnership aims to create a secure community of verified buyers and sellers of collector items such as sneakers, Lego, toys, sports cards, trading cards, Funko, and many others.

The integration of GCash into the Toki platform will allow its users to access a seamless and secure payment platform, as well as provide consumer financing options such as GCredit and GGives.

Sellers on Toki will have the option to use GCash QR codes, which will streamline the payment process and enhance the overall user experience. Additionally, the partnership will integrate Toki into GCash’s lifestyle products under the GLife feature by next year.

Toki, founded by former GCash employees Frederic Levy, Zoe Ocampo and Jules Jurado, is a pioneering social e-commerce platform specifically designed for collectors.

“Toki is beginning a truly remarkable collaboration with GCash, and the entire team is particularly excited about the support from the number finance super app and largest cashless ecosystem in the Philippines,” Levy said.

The platform is designed to address the challenges local enthusiasts face in selling or buying collectibles by offering a smooth, secure, and mobile-first environment where every seller is curated, every collectible is verified, and every transaction is guaranteed.

Since its launch in November 2023, Toki has already registered