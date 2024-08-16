Pinoys can avail urgent care, ambulatory services from 28 BUCAS centers

Department of Health (DoH) Secretary Teodoro Herbosa on Friday said Filipinos can now avail of the services of the country's 28 Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Service (BUCAS) centers nationwide.

Herbosa said the legislators in Congress have also committed to funding the additional construction of similar health facilities, adding that these centers would “address the ambulatory medical and surgical care needs of Filipinos.”

“So, immediately after we launched the first one on March 6, we now have 28 all over the country and that was my initial goal. I only wanted to build 28 BUCAS centers for the 28 million poor. Of course, it’s not enough but I wanted to start,” Herbosa said in an interview over the Malacañang Insider program.

Herbosa also cited the successful launching of various centers was even recognized by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his third State of the Nation Address last 22 July.