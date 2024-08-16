PBA Board: Give 4-point shot a chance

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Board firmly believes the four-point shot will make games more exciting and unpredictable.

Despite mixed reactions from coaches, players and fans when the innovation was brought to light during the league’s annual planning session in Osaka, Japan, the four-point shot is one of the modifications to be implemented for Season 49.

Meralco and Magnolia will get the chance to test the extended line for long-range shooting when they unwrap the Governors’ Cup wars on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

First implemented in last year’s All-Star Games in Passi, Iloilo, the four-point line will be an arc measuring 27 feet painted on the court beyond the 23-foot three-point line.

“When we decided, all of us governors agreed. Meaning, all of us, unanimously agreed to the four-point shot,” PBA vice chairman Alfrancis Chua said.

“Of course, there will be mixed reactions and different opinions. But again, it’s only a line. If you don’t want to use it, then don’t. No rule says that you need to use it three times within a quarter. If you wanna use it then do.”

Some coaches expressed their reservations about the controversial four-point shot while players are both excited and curious if it will change the game’s dynamics.

“But in the actual game when you’re down by three (with time winding down), they’ll surely use it. Imagine you’re down by three yet you still have a chance to win,” the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel governor said.

“For us as governors and with commissioner (Willie Marcial), we are introducing things to make the league better. As (PBA) chairman (Ricky Vargas) said, we are an entertainment sport.”

Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao, although not against the four-point shot, called out the Board that it should’ve consulted the coaches first per league protocol.

The fiery mentor also added it would’ve been better if the league prioritized the issues about parity.

Aside from the four-point play, the league modified its rules about the removal of the backboard violation as well as the rule in the restriction on the official suspension of play and crossing of the coaches’ hashmark.

“Again, the ideas we come up with are all for the good of the league. You don’t need to criticize it. Give it a chance first, then see what the results would be. Who knows, it could be good for the league,” Chua said.